Old Dominion women top UAB for third straight win

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WTKR)- The Old Dominion women's basketball team is asserting itself as a team to watch out for as we approach March.

The Monarchs came back to top UAB, 81-75, for a key road win in Birmingham on Sunday afternoon. It marks ODU's third straight victory.

Iggy Allen led Old Dominion with 29 points, including a personal 6-0 run down the stretch to put the Monarchs in front for good. Allen put together that spurt with ODU trailing, 54-50, in the third quarter and the squad built up a cushion in the final frame to slam the door.

In addition to Allen's performance, Amari Young chipped in 15 points and Ajah Wayne added 13 points.

The 81 points were the most Old Dominion has scored in a Conference USA game this season and the second-most they've put up in a contest during the campaign. The Monarchs forced UAB into 20 turnovers, scoring 24 points off of those giveaways, and shot 50 percent from the floor. They also connected on 11 of their 19 three-point attempts.

Old Dominion improves to 19-5, 9-3 in conference play, and hosts Marshall on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 6:30 PM.