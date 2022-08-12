Old Dominion women's basketball releases 2022-23 schedule

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) - The potential path to a fourth 20-plus win season in the last five years is set for Old Dominion women's basketball. The Monarchs announcing their schedule for the upcoming season on Friday.

ODU opens with back-to-back road games, first at Florida Gulf Coast on November 7, then in Houston to play Texas Southern on November 10. The home opener is November 15 against William and Mary. Coppin State, Temple, Lincoln (PA.), VCU and Norfolk State will visit Chartway Arena in the non-conference slate. Delisha Milton-Jones' group will also play in the Sun Coast Challenge in Tampa from December 19-21.

The Sun Belt schedule opens December 29 at Appalachian State. ODU hosts the University of Louisiana-Monroe in the Sun Belt home opener on January 5.

ODU says it will announce one more non-conference game at a later date.

Find the full Old Dominion women's basketball schedule below. Games times are still to be announced.

November 7 - @ Florida Gulf Coast.

November 10 - @ Texas Southern

November 15 - vs. William and Mary

November 27 - vs. Coppin State

November 30 - vs. Temple

December 3 - @ USC Upstate

December 6 - vs. Lincoln (PA.)

December 8 - vs. VCU

December 11 - vs. Norfolk State

December 19-21 @ Sun Coast Classic (Tampa, FL)

December 29 - @ Appalachian State*

December 31 - @ James Madison*

January 5 - vs. ULM*

January 7 - vs. South Alabama*

January 12 - @ Georgia Southern*

January 14 - vs. Marshall*

January 19 - @ Louisiana*

January 21 - @ Georgia State*

January 26 - vs. Texas State*

January 28 - vs. Coastal Carolina*

February 2 - @ Southern Miss*

February 4 - @ Arkansas State*

February 9 - vs. Georgia Southern*

February 11 - vs. Georgia State*

February 16 - vs. Appalachian State*

February 18 - vs. James Madison*

February 22 - @ Marshall*

February 24 - @ Coastal Carolina*

February 28-March 6 - Sun Belt Tournament (Pensacola, FL)

* - Sun Belt Conference games.