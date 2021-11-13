Old Dominion women's soccer falls to Duke in NCAA Tournament

DURHAM, NC (WTKR)- A monumental season for the Old Dominion women's soccer team came to an end on Friday evening, and it did so in heartbreaking fashion.

Duke's Caitlin Cosme connected on a goal on a free kick with 17 seconds left that allowed the Blue Devils to nip the Monarchs, 1-0, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. ODU's defense held firm for most of the game and it appeared overtime was imminent, but Cosme dashed the Monarchs' hopes.

Goalkeeper Kasey Perry tallied five saves on the night and was a brick wall in net for most of the contest. Cosme's shot was perfectly placed in the top right corner of the goal, just out of Perry's reach.

Most of the game was played on Old Dominion's half of the field, making the defensive effort all the more impressive. The Monarchs only managed four shots on goal for the contest. ODU was called for 16 fouls compared to six called on Duke, including the one that set up the game-winning free kick.

The loss ends an historic campaign for ODU. The Monarchs finished the campaign with a 13-5-1 record and won their first ever Conference USA title. Friday marked their second ever NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2006.