Old Dominion's Ezikpe enters transfer portal

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion's list of players to replace got a little bit longer on Monday.

Junior forward Kalu Ezikpe has opted to enter the transfer portal, News 3 has confirmed through a source close to the program. He'll head to a new program after playing three seasons for the Monarchs and will have one year of eligibility remaininig.

This past season, Ezikpe helped fuel ODU at both ends of the floor. He averaged 11.3 points per game, good enough for third on the team. The forward added 7.1 rebounds per contest (2nd) and averaged 26.4 minutes per outing (4th). His 36 blocks were more than anybody on the roster.

Ezikpe got his season off to a great start, pouring in a season-high 21 points and pulling down 12 boards in the Monarchs' opening win over Virginia Wesleyan. He scored in double figures in 20 of ODU's 32 contests and posted three double-doubles during the campaign.

The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native's departure means that the Monarchs lose their top three scorers from 2021-2022, as well as their top two rebounders. C.J. Keyser and Austin Trice used their last years of eligibility this past season, as did key reserve A.J. Oliver. Jeff Jones is losing 62 percent of his scoring from the recently completed campaign.

Old Dominion finished the schedule 13-19, falling in the second round of the Conference USA Tournament to UTEP. The Monarchs won 10 of their 14 games at Chartway Arena.

