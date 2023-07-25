Old Dominion's Henderson named Sun Belt Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

NEW ORLEANS (WTKR) — Jason Henderson was all over the field for Old Dominion in 2022, and it's only fitting the kickoff for 2023 has the junior all over the Sun Belt's preseason awards lists.

The Monarch linebacker named the conference's Preseason Defensive Player of the Year on Monday.

Henderson tallied 186 tackles in 2022, breaking an ODU and Sun Belt single season record. He led the nation in tackles, nearly breaking the FBS benchmark as well.

After the season he made more history for the silver and blue, named ODU's first FBS All-American.

Along with Henderson, punter Ethan Duane was selected to the All-Sun Belt second team.

In the team standings, the Monarchs were tabbed to finish seventh in league's East Division. James Madison was picked to win the East, Troy getting the nod in the West.

Old Dominion kicks off the season on Sept. 2 against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. One week later, ODU returns to Norfolk for its home opener against Louisiana.