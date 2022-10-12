Old Dominion's Jason Wade finding his way on the court again after being sideline for more than two years

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — Jason wade's waited a long time to put the Old Dominion jersey back on and sprint down the floor.

"I can't even put it into words," he said. "Just being out here with the guys, it's a great feeling."

The Richmond native was averaging almost 11 points and 5.5 rebounds per game as a freshman when he tore the ACL in his right knee against Florida International. That was January 23, 2020.

In the two-and-a-half years since, Wade has had to rehab physically, almost non-stop, to get back on the court.

"I'm not going to lie, it's been a lot of depression," he said.

Wade was cleared to play the next season and was ready to roll.

"I was feeling good," he remembered. "Flying around the court like I never got injured."

Then, just hours into the 2020-2021 season, the guard suffered yet another massive setback.

"It was the third practice in. Went up for a rebound and it just felt like someone kicked me and when I looked back, there was nobody there," Wade remembered. "My foot went numb and I knew it was my Achilles."

His year was over before it started. In just 10 months, wade had suffered two season-ending injuries.

I think Jason's situation is pretty unique," Monarch coach Jeff Jones said. "I don't know that I've ever dealt with that."

"Basketball is the longest thing I've been doing in my life other than eating or breathing," Wade said. So for it to not be in my life anymore how it was, it was scary."

Wade's recovery stretched into the 2021-2022 season, and the toll of the two injuries began to affect him mentally.

"For a week I just laid up in my room. Just listening to music and sulking," Wade said. "I actually took a month or two away from school and just went home. Stayed around my family, stayed around my friends from home."

"Jason identified himself as an elite athlete," Jones said. "When there were times where it looked like that was going to be taken away from him, that was difficult. That was hard."

Wade never lost his love or passion for basketball. His doubts were about finding the confidence that another rehab and recovery wouldn't lead to the same outcome.

"he body is an amazing tool. It's always going to heal but if you don't have the right mindset, you're never going to go anywhere," the guard said.

Finding that peace of mind was the motivation Wade needed to give it one more shot, returning to campus at the beginning of 2022.

"He just told me he was ready, and I said, "Great, welcome back,'" Jones recalled.

"I feel like I can do this, it's hard. I don't know if I'll ever be back to the way I was," Wade said. "I'm just taking it day-by-day."

Now months later, Jason is on the court again, back where he feels he belongs

"I don't care how many minutes I get, the playing time, how many buckets I score," Wade said. "I just like being out there with my teammates."

Wade is a different player now, and he acknowledges the physical limitations that have come up because of the injuries.

It's what the two-and-a-half year journey has done Jason's mind, however, that sticks with him much more.

"Where he's come from, that's a win," Jones said. "He's going to be greedy. He knows he's got some things to do and he wants to keep climbing that ladder. I wouldn't bet against him."

"Not every day is going to be good, not every day is going to be great," Wade said. "You just got to stay focused and have an end goal of where you want to be, and eventually you will get there."