Old Dominion's shows fight, but can't dig out of hole against Georgia Southern

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — After two disappointing losses, Old Dominion showing plenty of fight on Saturday.

The result, however, stayed the same.

A spirited late rally for the Monarchs fell shy against Georgia Southern in a 76-70 game. After trailing by 16 in the second half, ODU steadily clawed its way back, cutting the deficit to 69-68 with under 30 seconds to play but couldn't complete the comeback.

"We competed again. We battled, we stuck together," said ODU interim head coach Kieran Donohue. "We got to get over the hump, but that's the blueprint for us to be able to do it."

Going into halftime up 31-22, the Eagles soaring out to another hot start in the second half. The visitors opening up a 45-29 lead with 13:08 to play, seemingly cruising through the game at Chartway Arena.

The silver and blue found some spark after that, going on a 17-7 run to close the gap down to four with 8:11 left to play.

Despite another surge from Georgia Southern to make it 66-57 with 2:44 to play, ODU kept it's foot in the door. Layups from RJ Blakney and Jason Wade cut the lead down to four again. After the visitors sank three free throws, Chaunce Jenkins buried a second chance three-pointer with 38 seconds left in the game to make it 69-66.

On the ensuing inbounds play, Devin Ceaser deflected a pass that Jenkins kept in bounds, guiding it right to Blakney for a layup to make it a 69-68 score.

Eren Banks split a pair of foul shots, giving ODU a chance for the tie but Jenkins couldn't get a layup to fall, opening the door for GSU to close the game out.

"It looked and felt like tonight was a step in the right direction," Donohue said. "There were times earlier in the season when we've looked and games have felt like this."

"We did have a better competitive spirit to us than the previous game," point guard Imo Essien said.

Jenkins would lead the team with 20 points, while Ceaser put up 16. The team was playing without leading scorer Vasean Allette, who was did not play for what Donohue called "conduct unbecoming a Monarch."

The coach did not elaborate on the length of Allette's absence from the floor.

The loss sends ODU to 5-16 on the season, ensuring the Monarchs will end the regular season with a losing record. It's a stat that's disappointing but the silver and blue saying it's not something that will stop them from trying to turn things around.

"What those young men are going through is very challenging," Donohue said. "But we have to keep fighting because the alternative isn't an option if you're a competitor."

"We've lost more game that we would like to and that can bring frustration," Essien said. "If we want to turn things around, if we want to win more games and make ourselves a really good basketball team, then we have to put the past behind us."

Old Dominion heads on the road for its next three contests, beginning Thursday at Marshall.