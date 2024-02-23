Old Dominion's skid hits six after loss to Appalachian State

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- With time running out for Old Dominion to turn things around, the top team in the Sun Belt extended the Monarchs' skid.

Appalachian State put together a late game run to pull away and send ODU to its sixth straight loss, 82-67. The defeat drops the team's record to 6-22, 2-13 in conference play.

Old Dominion found its rhythm and overcame an eight point second half deficit to tie the game at 50 with 11:57 remaining on Chaunce Jenkins's step-back jumper. The Mountaineers and Monarchs went back and forth before Dani Pounds picked up a second-chance dunk to put the silver and blue up, 56-53.

That's when App State locked down, finishing the game on a 29-11 run and pulling away. In the midst of the final surge, a 10-0 run pushed the Mountaineers to a 14 points advantage.

Old Dominion had trouble on the glass as the Monarchs were out-rebounded, 47-29.

Devin Ceaser came off the bench to lead ODU with 22 points, while Jenkins chipped in 19 points. Tyrone Williams rounded out the Monarchs in double figures with 11 points. Terence Harcum led four App State players in double figures with 22 points.

Old Dominion plays its final home game Saturday when Coastal Carolina visits Chartway Arena. The team will honor Jason Wade and Tyrone Williams as part of Senior Night festivities.