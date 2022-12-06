Old Dominion's Verlander to begin next MLB chapter with Mets

NEW YORK, NY (WTKR)- After just over four seasons in Houston which included two World Series championships, Old Dominion product Justin Verlander is heading to the Big Apple.

Verlander has agreed to a deal with the New York Mets. ESPN reports that the deal is worth $86 million over two years, with a vested option for a third year worth $35 million.

At 39 years old and coming off Tommy John surgery, Verlander put together one of the finest seasons of his storied career. The right-handed pitcher tallied an 18-4 record with a 1.75 ERA on his way to a third career Cy Young Award. He also picked up his first win in a World Series game, struck out 185 batters and was named to his ninth All-Star team.

Prior to his time in Houston, Verlander spent the first 13 seasons of his career with the Detroit Tigers, some of which he spent as rotation mates with Max Scherzer. He and Scherzer now reunite to anchor the Mets' pitching staff.

Verlander only made one start in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season before an elbow injury cut his campaign short and sidelined him for the duration of the 2021 schedule.

The former Monarch will turn 40 years old in February. During his time in an ODU uniform from 2002-2004, Verlander posted a 2.57 ERA and is the Old Dominion, CAA and Commonwealth of Virginia all-time leader with 427 strikeouts. His jersey was retired by the program in 2010 and he entered the Old Dominion Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.

