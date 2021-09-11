Watch
Olympian Grant Holloway returns home to Chesapeake after winning silver in Tokyo

Posted at 2:06 AM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 02:06:55-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Grant Holloway, who won a silver medal in the the men’s 110m hurdles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, held a meet and greet in his hometown of Chesapeake on Friday afternoon.

Holloway took photos with fans and gave out signatures in the cafeteria at his alma mater, Grassfield High School. He also took part in the coin toss before the Grizzlies' football game.

"People who said they look up to me, people who said they remember me from when they were a freshman and now they’re a senior, or they graduated and now they came back to see me, you know small things like that kind of make the world go around for me," Holloway said when recalling the most memorable reactions he received. "My life isn’t about going over hurdles at this point. It’s about inspiring the next generation and just keep it going."

