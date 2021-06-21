Watch
McNeal finishes second in 100-meter hurdles but could miss Olympics for allegedly violating anti-doping rules

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016 file photo, Gold medal winner Brianna Rollins from the United States shows off her medal during the medal ceremony for the women's 100-meter hurdles final during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Brianna Rollins-McNeal has been banned for five years in a doping case it was reported on Friday, June 4, 2021. The decision rules her out of this year's Tokyo Games and the 2024 Paris Games. The Athletics Integrity Unit says the American’s second career ban was for “tampering within the results management process” of doping control samples. The 29-year-old hurdler's ban runs to August 2024. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Posted at 6:45 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 18:45:51-04

Defending Olympic champion Brianna McNeal qualified for the U.S. Olympics on Sunday. Still, she might miss a chance to compete in Tokyo if her appeal for violating anti-doping rules is denied.

She finished second in the 100-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic trials.

McNeal competed while her appeal is pending in front of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

She is facing a five-year ban for allegedly "tampering within the results management process," the Associated Press reported.

Her ban was announced by the Athletics Integrity Unit, which is in charge of the track and field's anti-doping program, USA Today reported.

If McNeal's appeal is denied, Gabbi Cunningham, who finished fourth, would presumably get the third spot.

Keni Harrison, the world record holder, and Christina Clemons already made the team, with Harrison placing first and Clemons finishing third.

If McNeal loses her appeal, she will be suspended for Tokyo and Paris in 2024, NBC Sports reported.

