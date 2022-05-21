Orioles call up Rutschman, ending his stay in Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After just 12 games in a Tides uniform, Adley Rutschman is packing his bags.

The Orioles called up baseball's top prospect on Saturday morning. He will make his big league debut on Saturday night against the Rays, beginning one of the more highly anticipated careers Baltimore has seen in quite some time.

The catcher spent the early part of the season rehabbing from a triceps injury, climbing up the minor league ladder in a series of rehab assignments. He made his first appearance for Norfolk on May 6 in Nashville and his 2022 Harbor Park debut the following Tuesday. Rutschman hit .233 during his short stint with the Tides, belting three home runs and tallying 7 RBI.

Rutschman is a switch-hitter who was the number one overall draft pick in 2019. He received an $8.1 million signing bonus.

He joins and Orioles team that currently occupies the Amerian League East cellar at 16-24. Their .228 team batting average is good enough for 23rd in Major League Baseball.