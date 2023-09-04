Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday reportedly called up to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va (WTKR) — Norfolk Tides fans have gotten used to seeing former top Major League Baseball prospects make their way through the 757 en route to the big leagues.

The next of those future stars appears to be heading to the Tidewater. According to a report from MASN's Steve Melewski, the Baltimore Orioles are calling up Jackson Holliday to the Tides.

Holliday was the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and has immediately shown potential. The 19-year-old has moved to the No. 1 prospect in baseball. He was called up to Double-A Bowie in July and has tallied a .338 batting average with 15 runs batted in through 36 games.

Through his minor league baseball career, he's collected 153 hits and 11 home runs, driven in 75 runs, and posted a .457 on base percentage.

The shortstop's lineage is well-known in baseball. He is the son of former major leaguer, seven-time all-star and World Series champion Matt Holliday.

He joins a Norfolk team that has enjoyed a tremendous season, already capturing the International League first half championship. The Tides are set to play 12 straight games at home before heading on the road to close out the regular season.