Orioles unveil initial Norfolk Tides roster

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Seven of the Orioles' top 30 prospects are breaking training camp on the Norfolk Tides' roster, once again promising a talent-filled team at Harbor Park to kick off the 2024 campaign.

Baltimore announced its initial minor league rosters on Tuesday, including the initial group of players who will be heading to Norfolk. This roster is subject to change prior to the team's first game against Durham this Friday.

Three of the players are ranked among baseball's top 100 prospects according to Baseball America and MLB Pipeline. Jackson Holliday enters as the top-ranked prospect in the game by both publications. This will mark the fourth consecutive season that baseball's top young player will suit up for the Tides. Holliday will be joined by Coby Mayo, ranked as high as No. 25, and Heston Kjerstad, coming in as high as No. 32.

In addition to those three, four other players on the Tides' first roster are among MLB.com's Top 30 Orioles' prospects. Infielder Connor Norby is ranked seventh and he's joined by pitchers Chayce McDermott (9), Cade Povich (10) and Justin Armbruester (21).

Nine of the players are members of Baltimores' 40-man roster. They include Kjerstad, Bruce Zimmermann, Kyle Stowers, Peyton Burdick, Bryan Baker, Nick Vespi, Jon Heasley, Matt Krook and Kaleb Ort.

Norfolk is coming off its first International League title since 1985 and also claimed the Triple-A national championship to cap off the 2023 campaign.

The Tides host Durham Friday night at 6:35 at Harbor Park. For a look at the complete roster, click here.

