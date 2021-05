Posted at 6:54 PM, May 01, 2021

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - On Saturday afternoon, Oscar Smith, Lake Taylor and Lafayette hosted VHSL football state championship games. The Tigers and Rams each won state titles, while the Titans fell short. Class 6 – Region A Oscar Smith beats South County, 62-21 Class 4 – Region A Lake Taylor loses to Salem, 28-20 Class 3 – Region A Lafayette beats Lord Botetourt, 27-13



