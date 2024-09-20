Oscar Smith gets big win, Denbigh ends long losing skid in Thursday night action

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WTKR) — A perennial state championship contender is finding its form once again and a long losing streak finally came to a close on Thursday night.

In a battle of unbeatens, Oscar Smith used a massive third quarter to knock off Nansemond River 35-0 in a crucial Southeastern district battle. After the two teams went scoreless in the first half, a 61-yard touchdown catch and run from Silas Santon helped break things open for the Tigers. They would score 28 points in the quarter and never look back against a Warriors team that knocked them off in a massive upset a year prior.

The win improves Chris Scott's group to 4-0, a team that has allowed just 22 points to begin the season.

Meanwhile Denbigh finally got the winning feeling again. Tommy Reamon led the Patriots to a 14-9 victory over Gloucester at Todd Stadium, ending a 34-game losing for the program.

Here are the score from Thursday night from around the area:

Oscar Smith 35, Nansemond River 0

King's Fork 64, Great Bridge 14

Deep Creek 16, Grassfield 8

Hickory 29, Western Branch 13

Hampton 35, Kecoughtan 0

Denbigh 14, Gloucester 9