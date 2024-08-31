Oscar Smith, King's Fork, Poquoson open with big wins to kick off 2024

NORFOLK, VA. (WTKR) — The first Friday night under the lights is in the books in the 757. High school football now in full swing and plenty of local schools got its campaigns out on the right foot with statement games.

Oscar Smith put up 37 unanswered points to cruise by Hermitage, Poquoson traveled to Norfolk and put up a convincing effort against Lake Taylor, and King's Fork flexed its muscle early in a win over Churchland.\

Below are Friday's scores involving 757 teams:

Poquoson 21, Lake Taylor 6

Oscar Smith 44, Hermitage 6

King's Fork 38, Churchland 6

Warwick, Grassfield

Lafayette 37, Spotsylvania 6

Nansemond River 46, Bethel 14

Norview, Smithfield

Tabb 17, Heritage 0

Bruton 36, Northampton 0

Norfolk Academy 23, Potomac 6

Atlantic Shores 50, Roanoke Catholic 6