Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Oscar Smith picks up big district win, Lafayette rolls in rivalry showdown in Friday night action

OSCAR SMITH FOOTBALL
Posted

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Several area teams took another step towards perfect seasons and picked up some big district victories in the process Friday night.

Oscar Smith jumped out to a 14-0 halftime lead and never looked back, topping Indian River, 22-6. The Tigers improved to 6-0 and moved one step closer to a Southeastern District title match-up with King's Fork, which also stayed perfect with a 38-14 win at Grassfield.

Lafayette and Warhill squared off in their rivalry showdown, with the Rams avenging last season's loss, 33-6. Andy Linn's squad improved to 6-0 and looks to be in the Bay Rivers District driver's seat heading into the back half of the campaign.

Maury, Granby and Warwick also stayed perfect Friday night.

Friday's scores:

Lafayette 33, Warhill 6

Oscar Smith 22, Indian River 6

Western Branch 16, Deep Creek 12

King's Fork 38, Grassfield 14

Nansemond River 59, Hickory 26

Maury 97, Manor 0

Granby 62, Lake Taylor 13

I.C. Norcom 36, Churchland 20

Norview 26, Booker T. Washington 6

Great Bridge 54, Lakeland 6

Bruton 14, Tabb 10

Poquoson 33, York 7

Smithfield 48, Grafton 7

New Kent 14, Jamestown 7

Hampton 62, Heritage 18

Arcadia 22, Washington (MD) 14

Isle of Wight Academy 20, Nandua 0

Sussex Central 30, Windsor 12

Surry County 30, Franklin 14

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Price is Right contestant search