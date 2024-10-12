Oscar Smith picks up big district win, Lafayette rolls in rivalry showdown in Friday night action

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Several area teams took another step towards perfect seasons and picked up some big district victories in the process Friday night.

Oscar Smith jumped out to a 14-0 halftime lead and never looked back, topping Indian River, 22-6. The Tigers improved to 6-0 and moved one step closer to a Southeastern District title match-up with King's Fork, which also stayed perfect with a 38-14 win at Grassfield.

Lafayette and Warhill squared off in their rivalry showdown, with the Rams avenging last season's loss, 33-6. Andy Linn's squad improved to 6-0 and looks to be in the Bay Rivers District driver's seat heading into the back half of the campaign.

Maury, Granby and Warwick also stayed perfect Friday night.

Friday's scores:

Lafayette 33, Warhill 6

Oscar Smith 22, Indian River 6

Western Branch 16, Deep Creek 12

King's Fork 38, Grassfield 14

Nansemond River 59, Hickory 26

Maury 97, Manor 0

Granby 62, Lake Taylor 13

I.C. Norcom 36, Churchland 20

Norview 26, Booker T. Washington 6

Great Bridge 54, Lakeland 6

Bruton 14, Tabb 10

Poquoson 33, York 7

Smithfield 48, Grafton 7

New Kent 14, Jamestown 7

Hampton 62, Heritage 18

Arcadia 22, Washington (MD) 14

Isle of Wight Academy 20, Nandua 0

Sussex Central 30, Windsor 12

Surry County 30, Franklin 14