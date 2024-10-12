Oscar Smith picks up big district win, Lafayette rolls in rivalry showdown in Friday night action

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Several area teams took another step towards perfect seasons and picked up some big district victories in the process Friday night.
Oscar Smith jumped out to a 14-0 halftime lead and never looked back, topping Indian River, 22-6. The Tigers improved to 6-0 and moved one step closer to a Southeastern District title match-up with King's Fork, which also stayed perfect with a 38-14 win at Grassfield.
Lafayette and Warhill squared off in their rivalry showdown, with the Rams avenging last season's loss, 33-6. Andy Linn's squad improved to 6-0 and looks to be in the Bay Rivers District driver's seat heading into the back half of the campaign.
Maury, Granby and Warwick also stayed perfect Friday night.
Friday's scores:
Lafayette 33, Warhill 6
Oscar Smith 22, Indian River 6
Western Branch 16, Deep Creek 12
King's Fork 38, Grassfield 14
Nansemond River 59, Hickory 26
Maury 97, Manor 0
Granby 62, Lake Taylor 13
I.C. Norcom 36, Churchland 20
Norview 26, Booker T. Washington 6
Great Bridge 54, Lakeland 6
Bruton 14, Tabb 10
Poquoson 33, York 7
Smithfield 48, Grafton 7
New Kent 14, Jamestown 7
Hampton 62, Heritage 18
Arcadia 22, Washington (MD) 14
Isle of Wight Academy 20, Nandua 0
Sussex Central 30, Windsor 12
Surry County 30, Franklin 14