Oscar Smith product Jones joins William & Mary coaching staff

WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WTKR)- Perry Jones used to outrun his foes on the field at Oscar Smith. After jump-starting his coaching career throughout the state, the former Tiger is returning to the 757.

Jones is joining Mike London's staff at William & Mary as the running backs coach and will transition into college coaching for the first time.

The relationship between Jones and London dates back to each individual's time at Virginia, where Jones played for the head coach as a Cavalier. The Chesapeake native suited up for UVA from 2009-2012 and was an All-ACC performer at running back.

Following his college playing career, Jones was an assistant coach at Charlottesville High School before moving to Glen Allen High School outside of Richmond in 2018. He spent two seasons as the Jaguars' defensive coordinator before being promoted to head coach. The former Oscar Smith standout led the program for four years, most recently to an 8-3 season and Region 6A playoff berth. 2023 saw Glen Allen host a playoff game for the first time, where they would fall to Jones's alma mater.

During his high school playing days, Jones was instrumental in Oscar Smith's first state title in 2008.

London and William & Mary finished 6-5 last season, 4-4 in the CAA.