Oscar Smith QB Vasko flips commitment to Kansas

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- On Saturday, Ethan Vasko led Oscar Smith to its second straight Class 6 state championship. Sunday saw him decommit from Old Dominion. One day later, Vasko has decided on his new home.

The Tiger senior announced on social media that he's verbally committed to Kansas.

Vasko led Oscar Smith to a 13-1 record, capped off by a 42-17 win over James Madison to win the state title. He threw for 134 yards yards and two touchdowns in the victory. The Tigers' only loss this season came to St. John Bosco out of California, a nationally ranked private school. The 42-17 score this past Saturday marked the closest margin of victory for Oscar Smith in any of its victories during the campaign.

During the Tigers' first round playoff win over Cosby, he tallied a VHSL-record 10 touchdowns.

The senior posted a 35-3 record as a high school starting QB, throwing for 134 touchdowns and more than 9,200 yards.

Vasko announced he would not commit to ODU on Sunday afternoon, saying on social media that he had "recently been presented with additional opportunities that I believe [are] a better fit for me to achieve my education and career goals."

Old Dominion's current starting quarterback, Hayden Wolff, is a redshirt freshman. The school also recently received a commitment from Notre Dame transfer and Midlothian native Brendon Clark.

Wednesday marks the beginning of the early signing period when seniors can sign their national letters of intent.