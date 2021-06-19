Watch
Outer Banks-based Grave Digger designs paint scheme for NASCAR's Kevin Harvick

Chris O'Meara/AP
Coty Saucier, far right, covers his ears as the Monster Truck "Grave Digger" gets it's engine started Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014, at Feld Entertainment in Ellenton, Fla. Feld Entertainment is trying to bring American-style Monster Truck entertainment to other parts of the world. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
OUTER BANKS, N.C. - When the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race takes place on Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway, Kevin Harvick's No. 4 Ford Mustang will be decked out in a Grave Digger paint scheme.

Grave Digger, a monster truck racing team based out of the Outer Banks, surprised Harvick with the design. The look was revealed by his son, Keelan, as a Father's Day gift.

