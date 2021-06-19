Outer Banks-based Grave Digger designs paint scheme for NASCAR's Kevin Harvick

OUTER BANKS, N.C. - When the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race takes place on Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway, Kevin Harvick's No. 4 Ford Mustang will be decked out in a Grave Digger paint scheme.

Grave Digger, a monster truck racing team based out of the Outer Banks, surprised Harvick with the design. The look was revealed by his son, Keelan, as a Father's Day gift.