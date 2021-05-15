Packers sign former UVA quarterback Kurt Benkert

GREEN BAY - On Saturday afternoon, former University of Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert signed a deal with the Green Bay Packers.

With no quarterbacks eligible for this week's rookie minicamp, the Packers brought in Benkert on a tryout basis as a free agent. He shared the news of his signing on social media, saying, "The best advice I can give anyone is to believe in yourself. I'm so thankful."

The best advice I can give anyone is to believe in yourself. @packers ✍🏻



I’m so thankful. pic.twitter.com/L2W7laiR44 — Kurt Benkert 👻 (@KurtBenkert) May 15, 2021

Benkert joins Aaron Rodgers, Blake Bortles and Jordan Love in the Packers' quarterback room.

Benkert signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but hasn't played in an NFL game. He saw playing time in the 2018 preseason, throwing for 347 yards and four interceptions on 64 attempts.

During his time at UVA, he became the first player in school history to throw for at least three thousand yards in a season and tied Matt Schaub as the quickest quarterbacks to reach two thousand passing yards in a season, doing so in eight games.