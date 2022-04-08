Pair of 757 products make Rays Opening Day roster

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bays Rays released their Opening Day roster on Thursday, and a pair of 757 products made the cut.

Infielder Brandon Lowe, a Suffolk native, enters his fifth season with the Rays. The Nansemond River High School alum was drafted by the team out of Maryland in 2015.

Left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough also makes the roster as one of the team's starting pitchers. He was drafted in the fourth round out of Old Dominion in 2014 by the Seattle Mariners.

Tampa opens its season against the Baltimore Orioles at 3:10 p.m.