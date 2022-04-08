Watch
Pair of 757 products make Rays Opening Day roster

Steve Helber/AP
Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) is welcomed back to the dugout after scoring a run in the third inning during a spring training baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at the CoolToday Park Thursday March 31,2022, in North Port, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 11:08 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 23:08:24-04

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bays Rays released their Opening Day roster on Thursday, and a pair of 757 products made the cut.

Infielder Brandon Lowe, a Suffolk native, enters his fifth season with the Rays. The Nansemond River High School alum was drafted by the team out of Maryland in 2015.

Left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough also makes the roster as one of the team's starting pitchers. He was drafted in the fourth round out of Old Dominion in 2014 by the Seattle Mariners.

Tampa opens its season against the Baltimore Orioles at 3:10 p.m.

