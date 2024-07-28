Olympics triathlon practice canceled due to Seine River water quality concerns

The swimming segment of a triathlon practice at the Paris Olympics was canceled Sunday due to concerns over water quality in the Seine River.

Swimming in Paris' most famed waterway has been banned for over 100 years due to pollution from factory wastewater, sewage, and rain runoff.

However, the government has spent nearly $1.5 billion to prepare the Seine for the Olympics by fixing old pipes, limiting the amount of untreated wastewater going into the river, and building a wastewater and rainwater storage basin.

A local government bulletin published in June reported a degradation of water quality and increases in E. coli due to rain discharges upstream, raising concerns that the river wouldn't be ready in time for the Olympic Games. But after tests earlier this month showed that conditions had improved, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and other government officials went for a highly publicized dip in the Seine on July 17 to show that it was safe.

Olympic organizers assured that despite heavy rains earlier this weekend, they expect water quality in the river will improve over the coming days. The men's triathlon is currently scheduled to begin Tuesday, with the women slated to compete a day later. Officials said contingency plans are in place if needed.