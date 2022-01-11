Patenaude joins ODU football staff as offensive coordinator

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Ricky Rahne added a big piece to his coaching staff on Monday.

Coaching veteran Dave Patenaude has been named the Monarchs' new offensive coordinator. He's put together a 30-year coaching career and was most recently the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Georgia Tech. Patenaude will oversee the QB's at ODU as well.

On his watch, Georgia Tech posted an improvement of more than 100 yards of total offense per game in 2020, a season that saw the Yellow Jackets open the campaign with four consecutive 400-plus yard performances. He was tasked with transforming a triple-option team to the spread offense.

Also on his resume are coaching tenures at Temple, Coastal Carolina, Fordham, Hofstra and Georgetown. He and Rahne coached together at Holy Cross in 2004.

Patenaude replaces Kirk Campbell as offensive coordinator, who was relieved of his duties the day after the regular season finale, a 56-34 Monarch victory over Charlotte.

Old Dominion finished the season seventh in Conference USA total offense (373.1) and sixth in scoring (27.6). Blake Watson paced a strong rushing attack, but ODU's passing offense was ranked 10th in the league (214.8).

Rahne also announced that Chad Snodgrass has been hired as Director of Sports Performance. He comes from his alma mater of West Virginia, where he served as strength and conditioning coach.

ODU opens its 2022 season at home on September 3 against Virginia Tech.