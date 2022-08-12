Patenaude steps down as Old Dominion offensive coordinator

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Three weeks before Old Dominion kicks off with Virginia Tech, the Monarchs coaching staff is experiencing a shake-up.

Dave Patenaude has resigned as ODU's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the program announced in a release late Friday afternoon. No reason was given for his departure and an Old Dominion athletic department spokesperson could not elaborate further.

"We appreciate Coach Patenaude’s contributions to our football program during his time at ODU,” Monarch Director of Athletics Wood Selig said in the university release. “We wish him the best in the future.”

Patenaude joined Old Dominion's staff in January, taking over for Kirk Campbell, whom Ricky Rahne relieved of his duties following the regular season finale against Charlotte in November. He came to the Monarchs after serving for three years as an assistant at Georgia Tech, most recently as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Rahne and Patenaude coached on the same staff at Holy Cross in 2004.

His short stint as offensive coordinator at Old Dominion saw him work with the players during spring football. At that time, he expressed excitement to be part of an up and coming program.

"It's a program that is on the rise and it's fun to get in on the ground floor," Patenaude said back in March. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Rahne and the things that he's put in place here."

Rahne will restructure responsibilities within his coaching staff to account for Patenaude's departure, according to the release.

The timing of the offensive coordinator's resignation might be considered peculiar. Old Dominion is ten days into preseason camp with the season opener against Virginia Tech at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Rahne served as offensive coordinator at Penn State for two years and offensive line coach Kevin Reihner called plays for the Monarchs in December's Myrtle Beach Bowl, so the staff is not short of play-calling experience.