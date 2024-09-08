Penalties, lack of offense doom Old Dominion in loss to East Carolina

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- For the second straight week, Old Dominion's defense did enough to win. This time, it was the offense falling short and the penalties didn't help.

The Monarchs came up with four interceptions, but could only turn them into seven points in a 20-14 loss to East Carolina Saturday night at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The defeat drops ODU to 0-2 on the season and 0-5 against ECU all-time.

The Pirates struck first, capping off the first drive of the game with a 22-yard Rahjai Harris touchdown, making it 6-0 after a missed extra point.

The silver and blue would find the scoreboard in the second. After a Jahron Manning interception, ODU cashed in two plays later. Grant Wilson connected with a wide-open Kelby Williams for a 44-yard touchdown strike and the Monarchs went into halftime with a 7-6 lead.

ECU moved back in front and it was Harris doing the damage again. Old Dominion had the Pirates in a third-and-13 situation, but Harris took the handoff and sprinted 63 yards for his second touchdown of the night. The visitors added a two-point conversion to take a 14-7 advantage.

A fumble on a kickoff return would set up an East Carolina field goal, but the Monarchs had some fight left, putting together a scoring drive that ended with an Aaron Young one-yard TD rush out of the wildcat formation to trim the Pirate lead to 17-14.

However, that's as close as the Monarchs would get. ECU would add another field goal and keep the Old Dominion offense at bay, hanging on for the win. The silver and blue started to put together a drive, but Wilson was stopped on a scramble and time expired with the Pirates grabbing the 20-14 triumph. It marked the Monarchs' 13th one-score game in the last 15 contests.

East Carolina out-gained the Monarchs, 466-287, while ODU committed 10 penalties for 95 yards, including a holding call that erased a punt return score from Isiah Paige. Several of the penalties came on third down stops as well.

Young led the rushing charge for the Monarchs with 83 yards and the touchdown, while Wilson completed 20 of his 34 pass attempts for 192 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked four times, bringing the total to nine sacks in two contests. Diante Vines pulled in six receptions for 64 yards.

Linebacker Jason Henderson sat out Saturday's game, but watched from the sideline. Head coach Ricky Rahne said the team would continue to evaluate the All-American, but did not offer any specifics or timetable.

Old Dominion returns to action next Saturday when the Monarchs host Virginia Tech at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:00 PM.