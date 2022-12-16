Peninsula All-Star Classic kicks off Saturday

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Tommy Reamon grew up on the Peninsula and now he puts a lot of his efforts into giving back to the youth in his home community.

Reamon is the director of Saturday's City on My Chest Peninsula All-Star Classic, which kicks off at Darling Stadium in Hampton at 1:00. The contest will feature 70 of the top players in Hampton, Newport News, York, James City and Williamsburg, from grades nine through 12.

"I was born and raised right here on the Peninsula," Reamon noted. "I went through all sorts of learnings as a student-athlete and so with that, I just have been giving back all my life."

The all-star experience is more than just a game for those who are taking the field. Reamon and his staff have worked to get college coaches out to check out the players in action. Practices have been held every day since Tuesday at TowneBank Athletic Field in Newport News and six to eight college programs have been out to take in those practices daily. The long-time coach expects even more for Saturday's game.

"We'll have 25-30 schools come in here by Saturday," Reamon pointed out. "This has been a long process working with the college coaches to come in here and watch our children."

While the high school football season wrapped up this past weekend with state championship games, the all-stars themselves are grateful for one more opportunity to showcase their talents before 2022 comes to a close.

"Going out with a bang one last time," said Warwick senior linebacker Richard Martin of what he hopes to do on Saturday afternoon. "I know they're bringing a lot of college coaches to our arena and for the game so it means a lot to us getting exposure out there."

"It's really big to me," added Phoebus senior quarterback Jayden Earley, who recently helped the Phantoms to their second consecutive state crown. "I really want the colleges to go like 'oh my God. There goes Jayden Earley once again.' That's how I want them to be."

The City On My Chest organization was founded by Reamon and his son, Tommy Reamon Jr., and is spearheading Saturday's event.

