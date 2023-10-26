Peninsula powers collide in Week 10 of high school football season

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- The final weekend of October means the high school football season is winding down and two Peninsula District powers will meet as unbeatens to headline this week's slate.

Warwick and Phoebus square off on Saturday afternoon with both teams undefeated and both boasting exceptional defenses. The Raiders (9-0) have not given up a single point since Grassfield returned the opening kickoff of the season for a touchdown. Meanwhile, the Phantoms (8-0) have only given up eight points in their eight games in 2023. Warwick has not won in this series since 2001. The two teams hit the field at noon on Saturday.

Maury (8-0) is averaging 74.6 points per game against its five Eastern District opponents so far this year. The Commodores host Churchland on Friday night in hopes of keeping it going, but this is expected to be a more competitive match-up for Maury than its last five contests. The Truckers come in with a 6-2 record and have won four in a row.

Denbigh will host Menchville at 7:00 on Thursday night when the Patriots will honor legend Antoine Bethea. The program will celebrate Bethea with a jersey presentation to celebrate his accomplishments. The Denbigh alumnus was a Super Bowl champion with the Colts and spent eight seasons with Indianapolis before stops with the 49ers, Cardinals and Giants.

Thursday:

York @ Lafayette- 7:00

Heritage @ Kecoughtan- 7:00

Menchville @ Denbigh- 7:00

Friday:

Atlantic Shores @ Fishburne Military Academy- 4:00

Arcadia @ Northampton- 6:00

Nandua @ Washington (MD)- 6:00

Collegiate @ Norfolk Academy- 6:30

Kempsville @ Frank Cox- 7:00

First Colonial @ Landstown- 7:00

Grassfield @ Western Branch- 7:00

Oscar Smith @ Hickory- 7:00

Princess Anne @ Bayside- 7:00

Floyd Kellam @ Salem- 7:00

Green Run @ Tallwood- 7:00

King's Fork @ Deep Creek- 7:00

Great Bridge @ Indian River- 7:00

Granby @ Manor- 7:00

Churchland @ Maury- 7:00

Woodside @ Gloucester- 7:00

Nansemond River @ Lakeland- 7:00

Jamestown @ Grafton- 7:00

Smithfield @ New Kent- 7:00

Tabb @ Warhill- 7:00

I.C. Norcom @ Lake Taylor- 7:00

Poquoson @ Bruton- 7:00

Southampton @ Windsor- 7:00

Greensville @ Franklin- 7:00

Catholic @ Portsmouth Christian- 7:00

Isle of Wight Academy @ St. Anne's-Belfield- 7:00

Covenant @ Greenbrier Christian- 7:00

Norfolk Christian @ Roanoke Catholic- 7:00

Saturday:

Phoebus @ Warwick- 12:00

Bethel @ Hampton- 12:00

Booker T. Washington @ John Marshall- 1:00

Nansemond-Suffolk @ Fredericksburg Christian- 1:00