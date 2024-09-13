Phoebus cruises past Woodside to headline Thursday football action

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Phoebus wasted no time catching attention state-wide last week with a season-opening win over Highland Springs. Thursday night saw the Phantoms erase any whispers of a possible let-down.

Davion Roberts scored three total touchdowns, including a 75-yard punt return for a score, pacing Phoebus to a 42-3 victory over Woodside at Todd Stadium. The win pushes the Phantoms to 2-0 and marks their 37th consecutive victory. Jeremy Blunt and company will kick off in their home opener next Friday against Heritage.

York hit the road to Wanner Stadium and stunned Warhill, 17-14. Sebastian Benitez kicked a 34-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to give the Falcons the victory.

Elsewhere in the Bay Rivers District, Poquoson improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 28-8 victory over Grafton.