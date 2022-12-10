Phoebus dominates title game on route to second straight state crown

LYNCHBURG, VA (WTKR)- Phoebus will rule Class 3 football for at least another season.

The Phantoms dominated in every phase of the game, defending its crown and rolling to a 48-7 win over Heritage (Lynchburg) in the Class 3 state championship game on Saturday at Liberty's Williams Stadium. Phoebus wraps up 2022 15-0 and on a 20 game winning streak dating back to last year's championship season.

The air attack helped Phoebus jump out to an early lead, specifically the connection between back-up quarterback Jayden Earley and Jordan Bass. The two hooked up for two first quarter touchdowns, one from 82 yards and the other from 75 yards, as the Phantoms held a 14-0 advantage after the opening frame.

This one was over after the second quarter, where Phoebus added another 20 points and kept the Pioneers off the scoreboard. TyReon Taylor rushed for two scores, including the final touchdown of the half after Zayveon Rogers recovered a fumble. Rogers would pull in a touchdown pass as well during the second quarter.

Bass would add an 83-yard interception return for a touchdown, giving him three total touchdowns on the day.

"We set out early on and we felt confident about our moment this season," head coach Jeremy Blunt said. "That 2022 class of seniors, man, they left something special behind and these young men carried that torch like they were supposed to. I couldn't be any prouder of those guys."

"Since the start of the season, we've set out for this," added Bass. "We've worked through, persevered and accomplished and I love this team."

The game ended with a special moment as injured starting quarterback Nolan James was carried onto the field by his teammates to take the final snap of the state championship run. James suffered a leg injury early during last Saturday's state semifinal win over Brentsville District.

"It was special," Blunt said of that moment for James. "Everybody was happy that he was able to do it. Special moment, man, I'll never forget it."

"It meant everything," James added. "Just the brotherhood, the family. These guys, they did it. They told me they were going to do it so I could get in there and get the last knee and my defense did it at the end and got me the ball back."

Blunt and the Phantoms were able to avenge a 2018 loss to Heritage that came in the state championship game. The head coach said that this is the match-up he and his team wanted.

Bass finished with 157 receiving yards and the two touchdowns, while Earley completed five of his nine pass attempts for 236 yards and three scores. Taylor rushed for 100 yards and the two touchdowns. Phoebus out-gained Heritage in total yards, 383-86.