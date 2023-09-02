Phoebus opens season with statement win to headline Friday night on the gridiron

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- It was more competitive than their last two meetings, but for the second straight season, Phoebus got the best of its fellow powerhouse from across the water.

Davion Roberts scored two rushing touchdowns and Keyontae Gray came away with two interceptions as the Phantoms downed Oscar Smith, 16-2, Friday night on the Tigers' home field. Phoebus scored all of its points prior to halftime and put together a defensive masterpiece to kick off 2023. Oscar Smith, which could never really find its offensive footing, fell to 1-1 on the campaign.

Maury also kicked off its 2023 schedule with an impressive victory. The Commodores traveled to Maryland powerhouse H.A. Wise in Prince George's County and returned home with a 34-14 win. Maury scored 20 unanswered points in the second half after the two teams went into the locker room knotted at 14-14.

Warwick jumped out to a 2-0 start with a convincing 42-0 victory over Bethel. Messiah Delhomme scored a rushing touchdown to begin the scoring and added a pick-six for the second score and the Raiders never looked back.

Norview led Great Bridge, 21-13, in the second quarter when the stadium lights went out and were unable to be repaired. The game was suspended and will resume Monday at 3:00 PM at it's current point.

Friday's scores:

Phoebus 16, Oscar Smith 2

Maury 34, H.A Wise (MD) 14

Warwick 42, Bethel 0

Charles Flowers (MD) 41, I.C. Norcom 0

Churchland 26, Smithfield 0

Indian River 53, Lakeland 0

St. Christopher's 16, Lafayette 14

Arcadia 49, Charles City 6

Atlantic Shores 49, Roanoke Catholic 6

Portsmouth Christian 14, Isle of Wight Academy 11- 2 OT

Blue Ridge 48, Nansemond-Suffolk 0

