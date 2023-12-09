Phoebus takes aim at three-peat Saturday

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Phoebus may have been at this stage before, but the Phantoms have learned not to assume they'll coast into the state title game.

King George gave them one of their toughest tests this past Saturday, leading the Hampton powerhouse heading into the fourth quarter, before Jeremy Blunt's team took control and went on for the victory.

"You don't take this moment for granted," Blunt said. "Any given Saturday, Friday, Sunday.. it doesn't matter. On the highest level, you understand that you've got to go and actually earn it, so the guys get it."

Having navigated the map to Titletown before, however, has its advantages. Phoebus knows what it takes to win.

"There's a recipe to it," Blunt noted. "Goals and objectives are sturdy and in place and following that just helps give the guys an understanding that you do what you're supposed to do, you will put yourself in a good position at the end."

Once again, the Phantoms have done just that. They've won 34 straight games, including back-to-back Class 3 state crowns. The 2023 version of Phoebus football has spent the campaign making a name for itself and has not let a climb to Class 4 stand in the way. This year's group can add a state title to the list with a win over Salem on Saturday.

"They're having to climb out of their older brothers' shadow," pointed out Blunt. "For these guys to prove they can actually do so, that has been great."

12 teams in Virginia have won three or more consecutive state championships. Phoebus is one of those programs, claiming four in a row from 2008-2011. Now this year's team can add another stretch of Phantom dominance to the VHSL record books.

"It's tough to do," the head coach said. "For us to be able to finish strong and finish achieving our goals, it would be everything."

Phoebus and Salem kick off at 11:30 AM on Saturday at Liberty University.