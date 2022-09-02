Phoebus's Bass verbally commits to Pittsburgh

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Before Phoebus began its state title defense on Thursday night, one of the Phantoms' stars got a big decision out of the way.

Safety and wide receiver Jordan Bass made his verbal commitment to Pittsburgh prior to kickoff of Phoebus's opening game against Menchville. The senior picked the Panthers out of about 20 Division I offers from schools which included Virginia, Virginia Tech, Penn State, North Carolina, South Carolina and Old Dominion.

Bass earned Class 3 All-State First Team honors in 2021, helping to lead to the Phantoms to a state championship. His 38-yard interception return for a touchdown played a key role in that title game victory.

After the senior's announcment, Phoebus would open its 2022 campaign with a 63-0 win over Menchville. Bass scored two touchdowns on passes from Nolan James.

The Phantoms return to the field next Thursday when they visit Warwick for a 7:00 PM kickoff.