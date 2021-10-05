Plane keeps Monarchs in El Paso longer than planned

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Many coaches preach turning the page to the next game as soon as the plane lands or bus arrives after a tough loss on the road. That process was delayed for Old Dominion a bit on Saturday night.

Mechanical problems with ODU's plane delayed the team's takeoff from El Paso approximately two hours and 45 minutes following its loss to UTEP. Players and coaches were stuck on the aircraft while the problems were fixed.

While likely irritating at the time, head coach Ricky Rahne and some of his players could laugh at the incident on Monday, back in Norfolk safe and sound.

"I personally want them to solve all mechanical issues before we take off," chuckled Rahne during his weekly remarks. "If you tell me that you think something is fixed, I would like you to be sure."

Players occupied themselves with Netflix, movies and sleep during the delay. Wide receiver Ali Jennings III was sleeping in the aisle of the plane at one point, but not before knocking out a popular Netflix series.

"I was watching Squid Game," Jenning said. "I downloaded the entire first season. I was watching that and the season ended before the plane took off."

The plane touched down in Norfolk after 8:00 AM on Sunday morning, with Rahne giving his guys a few extra hours to rest and recover before practicing.

Old Dominion is 1-4 on the season, 0-1 in Conference USA, and will be back on the road at Marshall this Saturday.