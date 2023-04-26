Players with Hampton Roads ties await NFL Draft

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The NFL Draft is fast approaching. Round one kicks off on Thursday night and the event is likely to feature the beginning of pro careers for a handful of players of local interest.

Tight end Zack Kuntz headlines the group. The Old Dominion senior only appeared in five games last year after suffering a knee injury. Kuntz pulled in 12 receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns. His breakout season came in 2021 when he appeared in all 13 games and was second in the country among tight ends with 73 catches. The tight end racked up 692 receiving yards and five touchdowns during that campaign on his way to All-Conference USA First Team honors.

The latest mock draft on NFL.com has Kuntz going in the third round (82nd overall) to the Buccaneers.

Kuntz's college teammate, Nick Saldiveri, also has expectations of hearing his name called. The senior offensive lineman started 11 games for the Monarchs in 2022 and has been an anchor for that unit throughout the last two years. Saldiveri became the first ODU offensive lineman to score a touchdown during the 2021 regular season finale against Charlotte when he recovered a fumble in the endzone. He helped open some holes for Blake Watson on numerous occasions, as Watson became the first ODU running back to eclipse the 1,000 rushing yard mark in 2021 and set the all-time single game rushing mark with 259 yards last year at Coastal Carolina.

The NFL.com mock draft projects Saldiveri will join Kuntz in Tampa Bay and go in the fifth round (153rd overall).

Virginia Beach native Khalan Laborn has hopes of being drafted as well. Laborn was the Sun Belt's top running back in 2022, leading the league with 1,513 rushing yards and 116.4 yards per game for Marshall. He found the endzone 15 times during his final season after transferring from Florida State. Laborn capped off his high school career at Catholic.

Draft experts project Laborn could be a late round pick or be signed by a team as an undrafted rookie free agent.

The first round of the NFL Draft begins Thursday at 8:00 PM. Rounds two and three will be held on Friday with the final four rounds of the event taking place on Saturday.