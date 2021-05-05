Watch
Playing first game in 20 months, Norfolk Tides drop season opener at Jacksonville

Posted at 11:45 PM, May 04, 2021
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Minor League Baseball is back.

Tuesday, the Norfolk Tides played their first game in 610 days. After last year's minor league baseball season was canceled due to COVID-19, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles played its first game since September 2019.

The Tides fell into a 7-0 hole after two innings and lost to the Jumbo Shrimp, 11-5.

Tyler Nevin led the way for Norfolk, recording two hits including a two-run home run in the 9th inning. Starting pitcher Conner Greene allowed six earned runs in 1.2 innings pitched.

The same two teams play Wednesday afternoon in Jacksonville.

