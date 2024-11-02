Poquoson wins battle of unbeatens as final week of regular season looms near

POQUOSON, Va. (WTKR) — The final weeks of the regular season are upon us, but marquee matchups are still to be found in the regular season.

Many might not have predicted that Poquoson-Bruton would be a battle of unbeaten teams with just two games left in the season, but the Bull Islanders and Panthers walked into Friday night's game with a chance to take control of Region 2A's top seed.

It would be Poquoson who walk out with that unblemished record still intact. Behind a two touchdown, two interception game from senior Dylan Bullard, the Islanders rolled to a 42-6 victory to improve to 9-0 in 2024. After surrendering an opening kickoff touchdown to the Panther's Anthony Henderson, Elliott Duty's group collected itself and never let the visitors score again in the game.

Next week may also provide another meeting of teams with perfect records for Poquoson when it travels to Lafayette on Thursday. The Rams play York on Saturday with a chance to also move to 9-0.

Here's a look at the scores from around the area:

Poquoson 42, Bruton 6

Bayside 20, Ocean Lakes 7

Kempsville 31, Kellam 12

Frank Cox 51, Princess Anne 14

Salem 55, Tallwood 20

Landstown 29, First Colonial 10

Western Branch 24, Grassfield 20

Oscar Smith 49, Hickory 21

King’s Fork 62, Deep Creek 3

Indian River 42, Great Bridge 7

Nansemond River 47, Lakeland 7

Granby 55, Manor 0

Maury 49, Churchland 7

Menchville 28, Denbigh 7

Grafton 29, Jamestown 23

Smithfield 37, New Kent 34 (OT)

Warhill 35, Tabb 29

Southampton 59, Windsor 26

Greensville 50, Franklin 20

Nandua 36, Washington (MD) 18

Atlantic Shores 43, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 10

Norfolk Academy 35, Catholic 0