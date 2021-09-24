Portsmouth Christian eyes history-making season

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- Three games into the 2021 season, it's already been a history-making campaign for Portsmouth Christian School football.

The Patriots have jumped out to a 3-0 start and topped Catholic High School for the first time ever last Friday night. This coming Friday when they host Lancaster, Portsmouth Christian will look to start 4-0, a feat never accomplished at the school.

"It would mean the world to me as a coach because I want to see these guys succeed," said Patriots' head coach Josh Blalock. "That's what I'm here for, that's why I coach and 4-0 would be a huge deal for everyone."

"We beat Catholic last week, go 4-0 this week, go to a state title that we've never been to, go get a home playoff game, it's a lot of accomplishments we've got to make," added senior athlete Naquari Rogers. "It's on the bucket list. We've got to check it off."

As Rogers alluded to, the program hopes that the history is just beginning. Portsmouth Christian has played in four playoff games, but those contests have all been on the road and the Patriots are 0-4 in those showdowns, meaning they've never played in a state championship game. Players, coaches and the school itself hope that 2021 is the year that sees all of that change. A big part of that would be playing a postseason contest on their home field.

What makes the team's accomplishments even more impressive is its numbers. The Patriots are a smaller VISAA Division 3 school, seeing most players on the field for both offensive and defense.

"We're not as deep as public schools, we have 21, 22 guys, all of our guys have to play both ways and that's tough," Blalock pointed out. "You have to be a tough football player to be able to play both ways."

"We have a big chip on our shoulder," senior lineman Jahquan Alston said. "As a little team as we are with minimum numbers, everybody thinks they can just come in and beat us, but we've got to hold our own and stand tall as we go throughout the season."

Portsmouth Christian hosts Lancaster on Friday at 7:00.