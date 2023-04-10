Portsmouth Invitational Tournament unveils team rosters

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- 64 of the top senior college basketball players in the country will hit the floor at Churchland High School this week to showcase their skills in hopes of getting to the next level.

The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, which runs this Wednesday through Saturday, unveiled its eight team rosters on Monday afternoon.

Norfolk State's Joe Bryant Jr. will suit up for Portsmouth Partnership. The Spartan guard earned back-to-back MEAC Player of the Year honors and was Co-MVP of the Reese's All-Star Game. He also took the floor in the HBCU All-Star Game. Bryant, who played his high school hoops at Lake Taylor, opens his PIT schedule on Wednesday at 9:00 PM.

Another Virginia native will be bringing his talents to Portsmouth. Rasir Bolton was born in Petersburg and played one season of high school basketball at Catholic High School in Virginia Beach. The Gonzaga senior will take the floor for the Portsmouth Sports Club squad and begin play Wednesday at 7:00 PM.

Liberty senior Darius McGhee is also coming to the PIT. McGhee set the all-time career scoring records for Liberty and the Atlantic Sun Conference, winning three Atlantic Sun Player of the Year honors during his career. He'll play for Mike Duman Auto and square off with Bolton and Portsmouth Sports Club on Wednesday evening.

Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts is also making his way to Hampton Roads for the tournament. He'll be taking the floor with Roger Brown's. Mutts averaged 13.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in 2022-2023.

One previously announced player will not play in the PIT after all. Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis is no longer participating. Davis grabbed national attention this season as he threatened Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record. The fifth-year senior wrapped up his career three points shy of tying the storied mark, scoring 3,664 points during the course of his career. The guard capped it off with a 930 point season, averaging 28.2 points per game during his final year of eligibility.

Scouts from all 30 NBA teams and a number of overseas professional organizations are routinely present at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. For a look at complete schedules and rosters, click here.