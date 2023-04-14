Portsmouth native Rodgers helps hoops players reach potential

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament is getting professional eyes on 64 of the top college basketball seniors in the country. One man is trying to make sure others can get some attention as well.

Marvin Rodgers played basketball at Churchland in the 1990's and followed that up with a college and professional career. He played in the CBA, the NBA Developmental League (now the G-League) and overseas, as well as preseason time with the Warriors, Bulls and Wizards. Now he's using his experience to help prepare others for the next level.

"I just really love what I do," Rodgers said on Thursday. "I just think by being the game a long time and playing on every level, keeping my network with my guys, it's really put me in a position to where a lot of guys can get seen."

The former Trucker is now a basketball skills trainer, working with those at the professional level and this week he's looking to help college standouts catch the eyes of pro organizations. Rodgers held a workout on Thursday morning in Portsmouth attended by some NBA representatives.

"Being a hometown guy from Portsmouth, being an NBA skills trainer for the last 11 years, the PIT has really made a big impact on my career," he pointed out. "All my friends come in town and it's like 'hey guys, I'm working out across the street. Come on over and check out your guy.'"

Rodgers says he's been attending the PIT since he can remember. He recalls watching Scottie Pippen and Tim Hardaway play in the event and countless players who have gone on to make a name for themselves in the NBA and other professional leagues. The 46-year old has enjoyed watching the tournament grow before his very eyes.

"It's one of the longest-lasting NBA tournaments in the nation," Rodgers noted. "I think that's just something that we have to take care of here at home."

Thursday saw a handful of college players in the gym with the trainer, hailing from Providence, Alabama A&M and South Alabama to name a few of the schools represented. Rodgers hopes they take some valuable lessons away from their session.

"You never know who's looking," he noted. "My advice to any guy going into the NBA Draft, start acting like you're in the league when you enter college because it's like filling out a job application with references."

Rodgers currently resides in Washington, DC, but makes it back to Hampton Roads for training sessions and tournaments periodically. He plans to hold at least one more workout during the PIT.