Postseason Central: High school football playoff schedules and results

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- High school football playoffs kick off this week, and Hampton Roads will be well-represented as teams look to march towards state gold. Up-to-date schedules and results involving area teams are below:

Region 6A:

(8) Cosby @ (1) Oscar Smith- TBA

(7) Franklin County @ (2) Western Branch- TBA

(6) Ocean Lakes @ (3) Manchester- TBA

Region 5A:

(8) Tallwood @ (1) Green Run- TBA

(7) Hickory @ (2) Kempsville- TBA

(6) Frank Cox @ (3) Salem- TBA

(5) Indian River @ (4) Bayside- TBA

Region 5B:

(1) Maury (bye)

(2) Woodside (bye)

(6) Kecoughtan @ (3) Nansemond River- TBA

(5) Menchville @ (4) Norview- TBA

Region 4A:

(8) Smithfield @ (1) King's Fork- TBA

(7) Manor @ (2) Hampton- TBA

(6) Warwick @ (3) Warhill- TBA

(5) Deep Creek @ (4) Churchland- TBA

Region 3A:

(8) Tabb@ (1) Phoebus- TBA

(7) Southampton @ (2) York- TBA

(6) Booker T. Washington @ (3) Lafayette- TBA

(5) Hopewell @ (4) Lake Taylor- TBA

Region 2A:

(6) Poquoson @ (3) Brunswick- TBA

VISAA Division II:

(4) Fredericksburg Christian @ (1) Atlantic Shore- Friday, 7:00 PM @ Virginia Beach SportsPlex

(3) Nansemond-Suffolk @ (2) North Cross- Saturday, 1:00 PM

VISAA Division III:

(3) Fuqua @ (2) Portsmouth Christian- Friday, 7:00 PM

