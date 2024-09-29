Powerful rushing attack leads William & Mary to rout of Hampton

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WTKR) — All season long, the run game has been the calling card for William & Mary.

On Saturday, the Tribe went to their formula early and it produced quite the performance.

Mike London's group ran 51 times for 434 yards, the third best rushing tally in school history, en route to a 49-7 victory over Hampton in their Coastal Athletic Association opener.

It was backup quarterback Tyler Hughes, who came into the game in the fourth quarter, who led the way with 130 yards on the ground on just three carries. He hit on a 56-yard run with seven minutes left in the game which led to an eight-yard touchdown run. He then scored on a 66-yard rush with 3:15 left to go.

Darius Wilson completed 16 of his 19 passes for 198 yards, hitting DreSean Kendrick for a touchdown pass in the first quarter to tie things up at 7-7 after the Pirates scored on their second drive.

The starting quarterback also rushed for 85 yards and another score. Bronson Yoder posted 117 yards with a rushing score, while Malachi Imoh contributed 95 yards out of the backfield with a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

Hampton got things started on the right foot, collecting a fumble on an option pitch on W&M's first drive of the contest. After Chris Zellous was picked off on the ensuing play, Trent Boykin's group forced a stop and immediately went to work. They would go on an 11 play, 75 yard drive that was capped off by a five-yard touchdown run by Elijah Burris to make it 7-0.

After that, the visitors could never get back into rhythm. Hampton punted the ball eight times in the game, the only drive to not end in a kick after the opening score was a turnover on downs in the third quarter with the score at 28-7.

Zellous would go 6-for-14 with 44 passing yards while rushing for 47 to lead the Pirates. Malcolm Mays also saw time behind center, passing for 40 yards.

In total, William & Mary outgained Hampton 632 to 214 in total offense.

With the win, the Tribe improve to 4-1 in 2024 and are 1-0 in CAA play. They'll head back on the road next Saturday against Towson.

Hampton falls to 3-2, but will get to return to Armstrong Stadium next weekend after three straight games on the road when Rhode Island comes to town.