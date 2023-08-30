Powerhouse showdown headlines week two of Hampton Roads high school football

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Some high school football teams in the 757 kicked off their seasons last week. Others will begin their schedules this week as August rolls into September.

Week two action is headlined by a battle of state powerhouses as Phoebus travels to Chesapeake to square off with Oscar Smith. This will mark the third straight season the two programs collide, with each claiming a lopsided victory on its home field. The Tigers shut out the Phantoms, 42-0, in 2021, while Phoebus returned the favor with a 56-0 win last seasons. This will mark the 2023 opener for the Phantoms, while Smith hit the road and topped Hermitage last week, 39-25.

Maury opens its schedule on Friday night as the Commodores head to Prince George's County, Maryland, to take on H.D. Wise. The Commodores begin a gauntlet of early season tests that include Wise, Highland Springs, Dinwiddie and Lake Taylor.

Two teams with high hopes in the Beach District will clash on Thursday. Green Run holds its home opener against Frank Cox, with both teams coming off season-opening wins. The Stallions pulled away from Kempsville to open their campaign, while the Falcons cruised past Princess Anne. Green Run has won 28 straight games against Beach opponents, including postseason match-ups.

Reigning Region 6A champion Western Branch seeks a 2-0 start when the Bruins hit the field for their second straight home game on Thursday. They'll welcome Benedictine, a VISAA school from the Richmond area, which promises to give them a test. Western Branch held off Menchville to open 2023 with a win last week.

After an impressive 31-6 win over Woodside to open its season, Hampton makes the trip to Class 4 power King George. The Foxes have only lost three games total in the last three seasons, falling in the region title game last year.

There is one weather-related change to pass along, as Catholic and John Paul II have cancelled their Thursday night scheduled match-up due to projected rain and wind.

Thursday:

Benedictine @ Western Branch- 6:00

Bruton @ Nandua- 6:00

Landstown @ Princess Anne- 7:00

Woodside @ Grassfield- 7:00

Tallwood @ Bayside- 7:00

Kempsville @ Floyd Kellam- 7:00

Frank Cox @ Green Run- 7:00

Salem @ Ocean Lakes- 7:00

Deep Creek @ Currituck (NC)- 7:00

Norview @ Great Bridge- 7:00

Manor @ Hickory- 7:00

Kecoughtan @ Granby- 7:00

Menchville @ Heritage- 7:00

Essex @ Jamestown- 7:00

Warhill @ Matoaca- 7:00

York @ Gloucester- 7:00

Hampton @ King George- 7:00

Friday:

Chincoteague @ Fuqua- 6:00

Phoebus @ Oscar Smith- 7:00

Lakeland @ Indian River- 7:00

Maury @ H.D. Wise (MD)- 7:00

Bethel @ Warwick- 7:00

Smithfield @ Churchland- 7:00

St. Christopher's @ Lafayette- 7:00

Charles H. Flowers (MD) @ I.C. Norcom- 7:00

Arcadia @ Charles City- 7:00

King & Queen Central @ Windsor- 7:00

Amelia @ Franklin- 7:00

Atlantic Shores @ Roanoke Catholic- 7:00

Isle of Wight Academy @ Portsmouth Christian- 7:00

Blue Ridge @ Nansemond-Suffolk- 7:00

Saturday:

Norfolk Academy @ Potomac School- 1:00

Norfolk Christian @ Fredericksburg Christian- 1:00

