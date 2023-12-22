Princess Anne grad James returns to 757 with NC State

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Virginia Beach native Aziaha James said she had circled the date of NC State's match-up with Old Dominion when the schedule came out last year. Her excitement showed with strong play in front of a section full of friends and family.

James scored 16 points to help pace the Wolfpack past ODU at Chartway Arena on Wednesday night, 87-50.

"It felt really good to put on a big performance for my team and my family," James said after the win.

The love for James was evident from the cheers throughout the night. The Princess Anne product secured 42 tickets to give to family members, friends, former teammates and more. That required her to ask some of her current NC State teammates for some of their allotment, which they were happy to provide.

"I had to get tickets from everybody," the junior guard said. "By them helping out, it was a great feeling for me."

James will tell you that she's evolved as a player quite a bit since her days as a Cavalier. She helped Princess Anne to four consecutive state titles during her high school career, earning state player of the year in 2020. This season, she's averaging 16.3 points per game to lead the Wolfpack and has helped them to a 12-0 start, as well as a national ranking of number three in the Associated Press Top 25, fourth in the Coaches Poll.

"I've seen myself come very far," James pointed out. "Just playing for my team and not for myself and stuff like that and embracing every moment that we take in, so I came a long way."

NC State already has two wins over top-five opponents during its non-conference schedule. The Wolfpack knocked off them-number two Connecticut back on November 12, 92-81, and followed that up with a victory over then-third-ranked Colorado, 78-60, two weeks later.

James and the Pack return to the commonwealth on New Year's Eve to open ACC play at Virginia.