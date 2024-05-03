Princess Anne's Majcherczyk, Korba finding their groove thousands of miles from home

VIRGINIA BEACH (WTKR) — There's one thing Princess Anne juniors Maciej Majcherczyk and Michal Korba can agree on when it comes to the differences between their native Poland and the United States.

"Everything is bigger right here," Majcherczyk said. "If I want to walk somewhere, I can't find anywhere to walk."

"In the USA you have to drive everywhere, it takes forever," said Korba.

The duo have shared a lot together over the last few years. Born and raised in Poland, the two moved to Virginia Beach in 2022 because of their fathers' jobs.

They had no clue they would be reunited.

"We used to play in the same club but he was one year younger," Majcherczyk, a center back for the Cavaliers, said. "I was like, 'Oh I'm so happy because I'm going to know someone here.'"

Having someone to relate to became a major benefit for the duo, especially as they learned to adapt to a new culture through a communication barrier.

"I'm not going to lie, I didn't know English like at all," Majcherczyk said. "And the only way to learn English is people and talking to them."

"It helps me to have the view of someone else who doesn't speak English as well," said Korba, a midfielder for Princess Anne.

One aspect of their journey that's helped them become more comfortable is the game of soccer. Both grew up playing it in their home country, and being around the game helped them let their guards down.

"We didn't have high school teams in Poland," Korba said. "So I was excited. I love the guys so much, they're like family for me."

"Maciej and Michal both have done an amazing job of living in the United States and assimilating to a new culture," said Cavaliers head coach Sonny Travis. "In a year's time, you don't even know they're from another country."

Together they've helped guide the program to its first appearance in a state title game, which Majcherczyk scored in last June to help the Cavaliers win their first ever soccer state title.

"Especially my goal because I was injured at the time so I couldn't play like I can," he said. "Either way we won, so that's all that matters."

Princess Anne is 8-3-1 with just a handful of games left before the postseason arrives. With the chance to once again play on the state stage, Korba and Majcherzcyk aiming to add another memory to their chaotic trip across the ocean to their new home.

"We are hanging out almost every day so we definitely talk about those things," Korba said."It helps me to understand the feeling."

"I'm coming here by myself and I don't know anyone. This is going to be really hard," Majcherczyk said. "But when I found out Korba was coming, I was really happy."