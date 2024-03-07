Princess Anne's Ojo making instant impact as Cavaliers aim to continue dynasty

VIRGINIA BEACH (WTKR) — Princess Anne is used to the target on its back this time of year.

For the 17th time in program history, the Cavaliers will play for a state championship when they face James River on Saturday in the Class 5 finals.

"To me it's fun. This is the easiest week of the season," said head coach Darnell Dozier, who's won 13 state titles. "I got six seniors and they want to go out with a ring. I got two freshmen who want to start with a ring."

One of those freshmen players is forward Micah Ojo, and her class is about the only thing that makes her appear as a first year.

"She's the most polished freshman I've ever had as a freshman," Dozier said.

"It means a lot to me that he has much faith in me and that he believes in me that much," Ojo said.

The evidence shows just how much there is to believe in. Ojo is averaging more than 18 points and 10 boards a game, has pulled in Region 5A player of the year honors, and is now in a state title game in just her first season.

None of that seems to phase her mindset.

"I just see it like I'm just grateful for the opportunity to get to do this," Ojo said. "Knowing that other people didn't get to, I'm just glad I'm able to."

She's had a front row seat to what the program is all about. Her older sister Michelle who won a pair of championships with the Cavaliers in 2019 and 2021.

"She's definitely told me a couple things and it helped me be prepared for what to expect from this program," she said.

Part of those stories helped her know how much of a high standard her legendary coach would hold her to.

"We started summer workouts and she goes, 'Do y'all do this all the time?' 'Yeah, we ain't showing off,'" Dozier said. "It was good for her. When they get older, they get better and I'm quite scared to see how she's going to be."

She steps into the state title spotlight on Saturday for the first time. Just as she's been throughout her first season, Ojo approaching the finale with an even-keeled mindset.

"It would definitely mean a lot. Just knowing that I'm adding to Dozier's legacy," she said. "Just helping my teammates and all of us just getting a ring this year hopefully."

Princess Anne and James River tip off on Saturday at the Siegel Center at VCU at 4:30 p.m.