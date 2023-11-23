Princeton stifles Old Dominion in Monarchs' return to Chartway Arena

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Princeton may have lost some players from last season's Sweet 16 squad, but the Tigers didn't show any signs of regression at Chartway Arena on Wednesday night.

Xaivian Lee scored a game-high 19 points and Princeton shot 54 percent in the second half as the Tigers downed Old Dominion, 76-56. The loss sends the Monarchs to a 1-3 record as they fall in the first of a three-game homestand.

"I know that Arkansas was rated 14 or 15 in the country," said ODU head coach Jeff Jones after the game. "That team we just played is the best team we played. If Arkansas is 15 in the country, that group right there is in the top 15."

The early part of the first half saw the two teams go back and forth, with Old Dominion knocking down its first three attempts from beyond the arc. The Tigers and Monarchs battled and Chaunce Jenkins' triple gave the silver and blue a 20-19 advantage with 10:14 remaining in the frame.

A quick 8-0 Princeton run propelled the visitors in front by seven and they would keep Old Dominion at arm's length for the remainder of the half, leading 37-30 at the break.

The second half saw the Tigers get their rhythm, out-scoring Old Dominion, 39-26, and opening up a 21 point lead.

Vasean Allette led the Monarchs in the loss with 15 points, while Jenkins added 12 points and Bryce Baker chipped in 11 points. Jenkins also led Old Dominion with seven rebounds.

Princeton out-rebounded ODU, 37-33, with Caden Pierce pulling in 13 boards, and led for more than 31 minutes of the contest.

The Monarchs will be back in action Sunday afternoon when Drexel visits Chartway Arena for a 2:00 PM kickoff.