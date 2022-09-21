Priority Automotive holds golf tournament for children's charities

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Priority Automotive is one of the more generous local businesses in Hampton Roads and Tuesday saw the group giving back on the links.

The second annual Priority Lexus Champions for Charity Golf Tournament teed off at Virginia Beach National Golf Club. 144 golfers hit the links for good causes, benefiting the 45 children's charities to which Priority donates.

"Any money that comes from Priority Automotive Charities must go to local children's charities," said Troy Clifton, executive director or Priority Automotive Charities. "Every charity out there is worthwhile and they all serve a great cause, but for Priority Automotive Charities, we're all about the kids and giving back and taking care of the kids here in Hampton Roads."

Many of the sponsors taking part in Tuesday's tournament also are generous with their funds during the Priority Toyota Charity Bowl in the spring. Clifton said that between the golf tournament and the Charity Bowl, about $850,000 has been raised to benefit local children's charities.