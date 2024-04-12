Pro football coming to Hampton Roads as Virginia Aces launch

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Professional football is coming to Hampton Roads as a new team in a new league will call Norfolk home.

The Virginia Aces introduced themselves to the community during a press conference Thursday night at Armed Forces Brewing Company. They will be one of 22 teams in the newly formed Major League Football, which will kick off its first season this fall.

"We're going to be an experience for the fans to come out and catch real, live action, professional football," said Aces' general manager Dwight Carter Jr. "We're also going to be involved with the community, helping out with different charities and different youth programs."

Carter also pointed out the the teams in the MLF will have plenty of good players to choose from, noting that 98 percent of college players are not drafted into the NFL. The team will also keep an eye on UFL and semi-professional talent. Players must be at least 18 years of age, so college playing experience is not required.

The Aces will play their home games at Norfolk State's Dick Price Stadium, with their home opener kicking off September 22. Team personnel noted that it will be a chance for the area to catch high-level football without having to make a lengthy trip.

"Instead of having to drive all the way to DC or Baltimore or Carolina, you can come right out to your home state in Virginia and come watch and witness Virginia football the way football is supposed to be."

The team is currently working on setting up tryouts as it works to field its inaugural roster. Tryouts will take place June 22-23, according to the MLF website.

The website also notes that Virginia will be part of the four team Central Division, along with West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.